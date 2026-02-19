Powys MP Claims Win as Pumpwatch Scheme Finally Goes Live

The scheme, also known as “Pumpwatch”, went live this month and requires all petrol and diesel retailers to publish live fuel prices to a central government database, including any price changes within 30 minutes.

Drivers can now compare prices through a range of apps, websites and in-car sat-nav systems, helping them find the cheapest fuel nearby.

The Chancellor has said the scheme could save households up to £40 a year, while the Competition and Markets Authority believes it will help spur competition after previously finding that competition between filling stations had been “weak” and profit margins “persistently high”.

Welsh Liberal Democrats say the launch is a clear vindication of their long-standing calls for action. The party has been campaigning for fuel price transparency for over a decade, repeatedly warning that opaque pricing hits rural communities hardest, where drivers often have little choice over where to fill up.

Since his election, David Chadwick has raised the issue on multiple occasions, arguing that rural motorists are too often forced to pay more simply because of where they live.

While welcoming the move, the Welsh Liberal Democrats say more must now be done to tackle high fuel costs in rural Wales, including extending the Rural Fuel Duty Relief Scheme to Wales. The scheme currently operates in parts of rural England and Scotland but does not cover Welsh communities.

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said: “This is a genuine step forward for drivers and a clear Liberal Democrat win. We have been calling for fuel price transparency for years because when people can see prices clearly, it puts real pressure on retailers to compete.

“That matters everywhere, but especially in rural Wales, where families and businesses rely on their cars and often don’t have the luxury of shopping around. Transparency is long overdue.

“Now the Government must go further and extend the Rural Fuel Duty Relief Scheme to Wales. If ministers are serious about supporting rural communities, they cannot keep ignoring the extra costs faced by people who have no alternative to driving.”