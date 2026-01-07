£349,950 four-bedroom detached family home for sale in Shawbirch, Telford

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A beautifully presented four-bedroom detached family home has come to market in Shawbirch, Telford, with an asking price of £349,950 — offering generous living space, a private garden and a quiet cul-de-sac setting.

Located on Marsh Meadow Close, this modern home sits in a popular residential pocket of Telford and combines contemporary interiors with practical family-friendly features, including a driveway, garage and two reception rooms.

The modern kitchen has been refitted with a range of attractive matching wall and base units

The property is tucked away in a peaceful residential cul-de-sac, making it ideal for families looking for a quieter setting while still being close to everyday amenities. On approach, there’s an attractive front driveway providing ample off-road parking, along with an integral garage.

Inside, the ground floor opens into a bright and welcoming entrance hallway, with a cloakroom and access to the main living spaces. The living room sits to the front of the property and features a modern fireplace alongside a bay window that brings in plenty of natural light. There is also a separate dining room, complete with French doors that open directly onto the rear garden — perfect for entertaining or family meals.

The kitchen has been refitted with a range of modern wall and base units, complemented by oak work surfaces and a large corner walk-in larder. It comes well-equipped with built-in appliances, including a dual fuel range cooker with five-burner gas hob and three electric ovens, extractor fan, dishwasher, and space for a fridge freezer. There is also plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer.

Upstairs, the first floor offers four bedrooms, making the property ideal for growing families or those needing space to work from home. The family bathroom features a modern three-piece suite, serving all bedrooms.

The living room has an attractive modern feature fireplace and a lovely bay window to the front

To the rear, the private garden includes a lawned area, decking space and a range of established shrubs and borders. It’s a versatile outdoor space suited to relaxing, entertaining or spending time with family during warmer months.

The home benefits from double glazing, gas central heating, freehold tenure and falls under council tax band C.

Shawbirch is well regarded locally for its convenience, with nearby amenities including shops, a post office, doctors’ surgery, hairdresser and takeaway. Telford Town Centre and the Southwater development are also close by, offering a wide range of shops, restaurants, cafés and leisure attractions. Well-respected primary and secondary schools are within easy reach, alongside strong transport links.

