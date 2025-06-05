Your guide to every stunning private garden across Shropshire open to the public this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Shropshire, being home to some of the best countryside views, stunning gardens and wildlife, was bound to get involved this year.

Here are all the open gardens in Shropshire available to the public this week - and what they have to offer.

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.

Lilleshall Home Farm

This beautiful country farmhouse garden near Newport boasts stunning views of the countryside. It is split into several areas for visitors to enjoy its wealth of roses, hydrangeas and more.

Beyond plants, there is also a croquet lawn, pond, orchard, greenhouse and vegetable patch - as well as horses, sheep, chickens, pigs and a goat, making it the perfect day out for animal lovers too.

What you need to know

Location: The Incline, Lilleshall, TF10 9AP

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake are available. Refreshments in aid of RABI, an agricultural charity

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Friday, June 6, 10am - 4pm

Windy Ridge

Pictured at Windy Ridge in Little Wenlock, near Wellington, garden owner Fiona Chancellor, Paola Armstrong of Love Wellington and Stacey Teece of Community Resource. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Located in Little Wenlock, Windy Ridge is an award-winning garden and must not be missed this summer.

It has been developed over nearly four decades and displays more than 1,000 species of plants in well-tended lawns.

What you need to know

Location: Church Lane, Little Wenlock, TF6 5BB

Food and drinks: Home-made teas are available. Refreshments in aid of local charities.

Admission fees: £7 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Saturday, June 7 from noon - 5pm, Sunday, June 8, from noon - 5pm

Horatio's Garden

Horatio's Garden. Photo: Mandy Jones

This garden at Gobowen's Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital opened in September 2019. It was partly funded by the National Garden Scheme and has acted as a “sanctuary” for patients, carers, guardians and loved ones as well as NHS staff spending time in the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries.

It features raised beds as well as a garden room and glasshouse - and is well worth a visit if you want a therapeutic day out.

What you need to know