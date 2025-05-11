Shropshire hospital chiefs warn of ‘big year’ ahead as ‘ways of working’ challenge set for 8,000 staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH) board was told that the trust posted a deficit of £18.6 million at the end of the financial year which followed multi-million pound government support payments.

Andrew Morgan, who chairs the trust, warned that “the figures can mislead you in just how big the deficit is".

Mr Morgan said that without two support packages of £44 and £10 million, the £18.6 million reported deficit “gets us into the £70s of millions".

He added: “That is unacceptable, stating the blindingly obvious.”

Deficits aren’t unusual in the NHS and the trust has made progress on reducing its own. In the recent past its financial black hole has been as deep as £100 million.

The trust has been given a red line “arranged deficit” of some £41 million, below which it has been told it must not go.

The two cranes at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital are a feature of the county town's skyline. Photo: LDRS

Richard Miner, who chairs the trust’s finance assurance committee, said: “We have got to be on the button in terms of performance. It is a big year.”

The board was told that the focus is on ‘deep dives’ into the work of various hospital divisions. The medical division has been through one.

Mr Miner said it is about “transformation, rather than salami slicing” and the board was told about ways of using new technology and artificial Intelligence, reducing the numbers of agency staff.

Other board members said "we have a big challenge and we are not complacent".

The possibility of redundancies among the near 8,000-strong workforce was not discussed as a part of Thursday’s (May 8) meeting. A recruitment freeze for ‘non-critical’ roles remains in place.

Jo Williams, the trust’s chief executive, said she is “being honest” with the organisation and the challenges it faces.

“But our divisions are not far off their workforce plans,” she added.

Asked to clarify the trust’s position over changes to the trust’s workforce, chief executive Jo Williams said the trust has a “responsibility to achieve financial stability whilst delivering the best, safest care for our patients and value for money for taxpayers".

She added: “In line with other NHS provider organisations, we are required to reduce corporate cost growth and through our multi-year cost improvement programmes will develop plans.

“We will not compromise on patient safety and will continue to work with staff to listen to their ideas of supporting new ways of working that will improve care for patients within our agreed budgets.

“Our priority is to continue to support our staff with compassion, and in an open and transparent way, as we build a modern NHS.”

The trust board was told that it has cash balances of £61.8m but a new modular ward will require “substantial outlay and cash balances will need to be monitored closely".