Improving children's health through gardens and open gardens in Powys

The collaboration will expand The Country Trust’s Food Discovery Programme which supports children from disadvantaged backgrounds to connect with food, farming and nature through hands-on, real-world learning experiences.

In National Children’s Gardening Week National Garden Scheme celebrated the support it gives to encourage young people to explore green spaces.

Visiting a National Garden Scheme garden isn’t just for adults – there’s plenty of fun and homemade cake too. Children go free at the majority of the scheme’s gardens. Schools and colleges open their gardens, and for example at Welsh Lavender, Cefnperfedd Uchaf, Maesmynis, Builth Wells, LD2 3HU learn how the distillation process works. It is open every day from Saturday, July 26 to Friday, August 1 – pre-booking essential - children free.

Read more about affordable family days out at ngs.org.uk/budget-friendly-summer-holiday- adventures

Gardens opening in Powys include The Malthouse, Llandrinio, Llanymynech SY22 6SG, on Saturday and Sunday June 7 and 8 from 1 until 5pm. It is a walled kitchen garden dating from the C17, adjacent to Llandrinio Hall (Grade II listed building). Long herbaceous border, vegetable parterres, interesting range of C17 pig sties, fruit trees, beehives, long view to the Breidden Hills.

The Rock House, Llanbister LD1 6TN, will be open on Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8 from 12pm until 5pm.

It includes about an acre of informal mature hillside garden at an elevation of 1000 ft, with views over the Radnorshire Hills means a battle with nature and the elements to create a relaxing and nurturing space. There are wildlife ponds and a recently revamped vegetable garden.

Tremynfa, Carreghofa Lane, Llanymynech SY22 6LA, is also open on Saturday and Sunday June 7 and 8 from 1 until 5pm. South facing the garden slopes to a productive fruit and vegetable area, ponds, spinney, unusual trees, wild areas and peat bog. There is a patio and seats to enjoy extensive views including Llanymynech Rocks. Pet ducks on site, dogs welcome, home-grown plants and home-made jam for sale.

First year of opening for the National Garden Scheme, Bronllys Court, near Brecon LD3 0LF will be open on Sunday, June 8 from 11am until 4pm. Connect with plants, trees and fungi and surround themselves with medicinal plantings, ceremonial circles and pollinator-friendly wildlife areas. Situated near Talgarth, there are sculpture and tree discovery trails by grass and bark paths (uneven ground). Children’s activities available. It will also be open on Sunday, July 6.

A Special Event Garden, Fron Heulog, Pentre Llifior, Berriew will be open on Wednesday, June 11 from 2pm until 4.30pm A beautiful garden and wildlife haven created by owners Tim Ward and Annis Bratt. Described as ‘one of the loveliest gardens in all Powys’ in a recently published

article. There will be an introductory talk followed by a guided tour accompanied by Tim. Tickets are £25 for adults, including home-made teas. Pre-booking essential findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/37643/fron-heulog

Coming up on Saturday, June 14 will be the combined opening of Llwynau Mawr Farm, Cwmdu, Crickhowell and Maes Llechau, Cwmdu, Crickhowell, On Sunday 15 June Plum Tree Cottage, Ffawyddog, Crickhowell There are gardens by appointment too for details visit findagarden.ngs.org.uk