Shropshire Wildlife trust plans restoration at nature reserve
A wildlife group wants to create a new gateway at a county nature reserve as part of a restoration plan.
Shropshire Wildlife Trust has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission for the work at Hope Valley Local Nature Reserve near Minsterley.
The application requests consent for the widening of existing vehicular access, enlargement of a parking and turning area, and the formation of a forestry track.
A planning statement from agents Berrys, on behalf of the applicants explained the proposal.