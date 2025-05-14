Health visitor raises thousands for charity close to her heart by running the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Abigail Haylett, who works at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, has raised £4,123 for Bliss - a charity supporting parents and families of premature or sick babies.

The charity means a lot to Abigail after her eldest son was born prematurely, and when places became available for the London Marathon this year, she was keen to participate and raise funds, despite having never run a marathon before.

She ran the 26.2-mile route around London on April 27 in six hours and 24 minutes. The marathon is one of several fundraising challenges Abigail has completed to raise funds for the charity.

Abigail Haylett who works at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust ran the London Marathon, raising funds for Bliss. Photo: Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

She said: "Every year since my eldest son was born prematurely, eight years ago, I have done something to raise money for Bliss.

"This year I was up for a real challenge, and I knew I would really have to push hard on my training to be able to complete the run."

Abigail currently works as a health visitor, looking after children aged between zero and five, and their families.

She previously worked as a neonatal nurse on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that supported her as a new mum to her premature baby.

The health visitor added: "I really believe being so deeply connected to the cause through my personal and working life made a significant difference. Bliss were so good to us as a family when my son was born five weeks early.

"As a previous neonatal nurse, I understand the difficulties families face when their babies are taken into a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, so this is also for those very special little ones and families close to my heart who I have had the privilege to care for.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported me through this incredible challenge."

Bliss’ director of fundraising, Julie Shield, expressed her gratitude for Abigail's fundraising efforts. The funds will support Bliss's mission to provide care and support for premature and sick babies and their families.

"We are hugely grateful to Abi and all the runners who took on the London Marathon to fundraise for Bliss," Julie said.

"So far, London Marathon runners have raised a whopping £160,000 for us this year, all of which will help us to continue our vital work giving babies born premature or sick the best chance of a good quality of life."