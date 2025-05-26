‘Grave concern’ as Little Wenlock councillors launch boundary review survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council is carrying out a review of how the jigsaw of parishes and towns across the borough fit together to reflect changes in population and housing growth.

Little Wenlock by the village hall. Picture: Google Maps

Little Wenlock Parish Council has launched a survey of residents as it seeks to assist them in “ensuring that as your councillors we are doing our upmost to achieve the results that you wish to see.”

But they have ‘grave concerns’ over the ‘loss of identity’ that merging with other councils would have.

One proposal would see Little Wenlock and Wrockwardine merged with the former being represented by two councillors and Wrockwardine by five elected members.

The other proposal on the table would be to merge Little Wenlock, Wrockwardine and Rodington. Little Wenlock councillors would still be outnumbered by five from Wrockwardine and four from Rodington.

In a joint statement signed by Little Wenlock Councillors, they say: “As your current parish councillors, we have grave concerns on this proposal as we feel that this would have a significant impact on the loss of identity for our community.”

They add: “On a day to day basis the lack of ability that the proposed two councillors would have to raise concerns of residents and deal with community issues when Little Wenlock representative councillors would be in a significant minority.”

They add: “The more results that we can get will assist in ensuring that as your councillors we are doing our upmost to achieve the results that you wish to see. Thanks in advance.”

The closing date for filling in the survey is Monday June 9 at 4pm.

The link to the survey is here: LWPC Community Governance Phase 2 Questionnaire | SurveyPlanet