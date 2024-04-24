Wolves issue statement addressing 'inappropriate online speculation'

Police said two 19-year-old men were arrested after a report of a rape was made to them last Friday, April 19.

The first man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of aiding and abetting a rape, while a second man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape, the police said.

Police said both men have since been released on police bail.

But Wolves released a statement to say the allegations do not relate to anyone at Molineux.

The full statement read: "A newspaper article published yesterday has triggered inappropriate online speculation over the identities of two individuals reportedly under police investigation.

"Whilst we would not typically comment on ongoing police matters, in order to protect the welfare of our young players, we feel it is necessary to confirm that the allegations do not relate to anyone at Wolves."