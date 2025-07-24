Wolves complete signing of forward Jhon Arias

The Colombian international arrives on a four-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, and becomes the second addition of the summer after Spaniard Fer Lopez.

Arias joins after starring for Brazilian side Fluminense at the Club World Cup, as he was named in the team of the tournament after getting to the semi-finals.

The deal also includes around £4.3million in add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause, after the forward completed his medical in Paris on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is now reunited with Andre, who he played with at Fluminense, and international team-mate Yerson Mosquera.

Arias is capable of playing across the front line and despite never playing in Europe, he adds significant experience to Vitor Pereira's squad and bolsters his attacking options.

The forward has 31 international caps to his name and so far this season - with the Brazilian campaign currently ongoing - he has four goals and 13 assists in 35 games across several competitions.

He leaves Fluminense, who he joined in 2021, with 47 goals and 55 assists in 230 appearances.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte this week, Arias insists he 'believes' in Wolves ahead of his highly anticipated move, but admits it was a tough decision to leave Fluminense.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JULY 04: Jhon Arias #21 of Fluminense FC controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter final match between Fluminense FC and Al Hilal at Camping World Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

He said: “It was a difficult call, but one made with a clear head.

“I had to stay true to my essence and my dream, that’s what has brought me success so far. It was a well-thought-out process, and I leave in peace, knowing it’s a great opportunity for both the club and myself.

"I’m grateful to Wolverhampton for opening the door, and I’m hopeful I can achieve big things in England.

“I’m leaving as a more mature man and a more complete player.

“Fluminense gave me the best phase of my career. The bond went way beyond a typical club-player relationship.

“It’s a very human group, humble and dedicated. I’ll miss the everyday life – the banter, the trips. When I told them I was leaving, they were happy for me. No one tried to convince me to stay. They knew it was something we fought for together.”

On his Wolves move, he added: “Some might say it’s a mid-table club, but that doesn’t matter. Look at what Leicester did. I believe in the Wolves project.”

Arias' professional career started in Colombia with Patriotas in 2018 and he went on to make more than 100 appearances in his home nation with time at four different clubs.

He won the Colombian Championship in 2020 with America de Cali before his move to Rio de Janeiro.

His breakthrough season at Fluminense came in 2022, with the first of two Guanabara Cup titles, and a return of 16 goals and 17 assists.

A year later he won the Copa Libertadores, the top title in South America, and was named in the team of the tournament alongside Andre.

Arias has previously worn the armband at Fluminense and is a regular at set pieces, adding a different dimension to the Wolves squad.