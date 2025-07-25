Liam Keen comment: Quality midfielders a blessing and curse in Wolves rebuild

Joao Gomes and Andre have struck up an impressive partnership in the middle of the park and they form a crucial part of Wolves' strong spine.

The squad needs work, however. It needs some more depth, it needs balancing and it needs senior attacking quality with proven goals, an area we know they are working to improve alongside the additions of Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias, while they also must address the wing-back conundrum.

An area that also needs attention, however, is the midfield department.

Gomes continues to go from strength to strength since his arrival in January 2023. He has grown into one of the first names on the teamsheet and has been tipped for great things in his career.

However, he signed a new five-year contract in April and Wolves will enjoy his talent, aggressive tackling and full-throttle style for a little longer.

Andre had a mixed start to life in a Wolves shirt as O'Neil tried to shoehorn him, Gomes and Mario Lemina into the same starting XI, but it never worked.

Andre during the Wolverhampton Wanderers Pre-Season Training Session (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

He was even briefly left out of the team and it was not until Vitor Pereira's arrival - and Lemina's subsequent exit - that Wolves got the most out of Andre.

He may be diminutive in size but he can handle the physical challenges that come his way in the Premier League and his ball-winning tackles make him a nightmare to play against.

Italian giants Juventus registered their interest in Andre but Wolves are not prepared to let him go this summer as he forms a key part of the team.

The pair have formed a great partnership, with Andre sitting in as the number six and Gomes given more licence to roam as a number eight, and they will surely start the season together.