Police 'growing increasingly worried' for missing 15-year-old from Telford

Danika, aged 15, was last seen at her home in Ketley between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday (July 22).

The teenager is believed to have travelled towards London, where Police said she could be in the Hackney area, or Hertfordshire.

Danika, 15, from Telford is missing.

Danika is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of a medium build with long dark brown curly hair.

Telford & Wrekin Police said she was last seen wearing a beige coloured Nike hoodie, black coloured leggings and black coloured Jordan trainers, with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

Danika, 15, using her phone Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

Detective Sergeant Stephen Clark said: "We are growing increasingly worried for Danika and would urge her to get in touch.

"We believe she has travelled south towards London, and believe she could be in the Hackney area.

"We are working alongside the Metropolitan Police and carrying out a number of enquiries to locate her. "If you have seen Danika, or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 01952 214753.”