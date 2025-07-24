“He has the quality" - Jhon Arias backed to improve Wolves

The Colombian forward has now completed his £14.7million move from Fluminense and joined up with former team-mate in Brazil, Andre, as well as countryman Mosquera.

And the defender has full faith in Arias and believes he will be a strong addition.

Mosquera said: “Jhon's a good person – that’s the first thing to say about him. He's a really good player, he will help us a lot, and I believe in him. I play with him with the national team and he's amazing, how he plays, how he gives his life on the pitch, how he loves to play, that is really important.

“I’m really excited for him to come here because it’s really good when you see another Colombian player here. He’s really excited to arrive, because it's a new challenge. It's a different league, a different change for him, a big difference.

“He is very strong. He will be good here, and I will be helping him if he needs something here, because I’ve had more time here. He wants to enjoy the Premier League, and this club is perfect for him.

“He has the quality and performances to play in the Premier League – I believe in him. Now it's incredible that I’ll play with this guy. I think he will help us a lot. It's really hard when arrive in another country and more when you don’t speak the language, but I can help him.

Jhon Arias (Picture: Wolves)

“The most important thing is the supporters. They are really good with us. We need the help from everyone, and the supporters are really good with that, and we need to enjoy it.”

Arias has not yet played in Europe but has now realised his dream of a Premier League move.

And Mosquera says he spoke to the forward about the move before it was finalised.

Mosquera added: “We spoke about here, and I had the chance to say a lot of things like, ‘You need to come, we need you, because you are a really good person, a really good player, and it’s really important for us.’ We need to have a compact group, and I think he will be helpful for us in this situation.

“It’s amazing (for him) to have the opportunity to have another player from Colombia here, because it's really hard to make this step. Andre will be happy as well, because he knows about Arias, the person, and that is the most important thing. He will settle really good here, he will enjoy it.”