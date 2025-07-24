Wolves boss focused on pre-season 'emotional connection' instead of results

Wolves have recently returned home from Portugal, where they lost 2-1 to Santa Clara and drew 1-1 with Burnley in behind closed doors training matches.

They face Stoke this weekend in the first of three friendlies scheduled in England but Pereira - who has so far used a few academy players to fill out the squad - is less worried about results and more concerned with testing out his players and seeing how the young talents adapt.

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

"In this moment, I'm not worried about the results in pre-season," Pereira said.

"We have some players with us from the academy, this is time to understand the personalities, to understand which player can help us, which player can stay with us.