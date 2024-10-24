The New Saints preparing for 'historical' home European clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s the opening home match in the competition for the Oswestry-based club, the first JD Cymru Premier side to progress to this stage of a European competition.

Saints gave an impressive account of themselves in their opening game as they held Italian giants Fiorentina for 65 minutes before eventually losing 2-0 in Florence earlier this month.

“It’s huge, it’s historical,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison, looking ahead to this evening’s match. “It’s something that we haven’t ever done before.

“Obviously, the Fiorentina one was huge, but I think this one’s probably as big if not bigger.

“It’s an opportunity for us to play our first home game in the Conference League phase and it will be a very, very proud night for everyone involved.”

TNS right back Josh Daniels said Saints are enjoying the experience of playing against teams from across Europe, with tonight’s game the club’s 10th European match of the season. Reflecting on achieving qualification for the league phase of the Conference League, Daniels said: “It didn’t sort of sink in straight away to be honest. It was more in the coming weeks then and the draw, especially when the draw was happening.

“That was sort of a pinch yourself kind of moment because you had some big hitters in there like Fiorentina, Real Betis and Chelsea.

“I think everybody wanted to draw them teams away and luckily for us we did.

“We went away to Fiorentina – and Astana next now on Thursday.

“It was a great experience, even in the qualifiers, just playing in the different countries and seeing different cultures and different styles of football as well. It was great for everyone to experience it.”

As for the challenge Saints face tonight against an Astana side currently third in the Kazakhstan Premier League, Daniels said: “I think again it’s an unknown sort of team to most people. Watching their clips, they’re very good. They are a very, very good side, so we know what we’re going to try and do.”

Astana, whose squad includes numerous internationals, won their opening league phase match in the Uefa Conference League earlier this month, beating Serbian club TSC 1-0.