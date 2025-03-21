The New Saints bidding to finish season in style

Saints were crowned champions once again when second-placed Penybont were held to a draw by Cardiff Metropolitan University last Friday night.

Craig Harrison’s side, having booked their place in the JD Welsh Cup final with a 5-0 victory over Cambrian United last Sunday, resume their league campaign with a trip to Cardiff Met tomorrow (2.30pm).

It’s the first of four remaining league games to end another successful season for the Park Hall side, with the Welsh Cup final against Connah’s Quay Nomads at Newport County’s Rodney Parade on May 4 completing their fixtures.

Saints are currently 14 points clear of Penybont at the top of the table, with a record of 23 wins from 28 league games, scoring 78 goals in the process and conceding 28.

"We want to try and win every game between now and the end of the season,” said TNS head coach Harrison, whose side have won their last 14 matches in all competitions. "We’re disappointed in the first half of the season, losing five league games, so we want to try and win as many as what we can to get the biggest points total as possible, and try our best to get towards, I think it would be the third season in a row, to try and get a hundred goals or more.

"We’re a little bit away at this moment in time, but we’ve got four games that we want to try our best to try and score some goals and get more points on the board.”

TNS remain on course for a domestic treble after wrapping up another league title and also lifting the Nathaniel MG Cup, the Welsh League Cup, with a 1-0 victory over Aberystwyth Town at Newtown at the end of last month.