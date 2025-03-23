Wilson hits a hat-trick as six of the best make it 15 wins in a row for The New Saints

Wilson was joined on the scoresheet by Aramide Oteh, Zack Clarke and Louis Phillips as Saints made it 24 wins from 29 games in the JD Cymru Premier this season.

League champions TNS remain 14 points clear of second-placed Penybont at the top of the table.

“It’s been a good day,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison. “The lads were on fire in their finishing.”

Saints took the lead as early as the fourth minute at Cyncoed Campus on Saturday as Wilson, on loan from Bradford City, converted an inviting low cross from the left from Oteh.

Wilson doubled the advantage with a stunning second in the 33rd minute as he cut in from the right and cracked a left-footed effort to the top corner of the net to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.

TNS were 4-0 in front within the opening seven minutes of the second half.

Oteh rounded goalkeeper Kelland Absalom to score, before Wilson completed his hat-trick with a well-struck shot from a tight angle high into the net.

Substitutes Clark and Phillips then weighed in as Saints took their number of league goals this season up to 84.

Sent clear by Sion Bradley’s through ball, Clarke confidently placed a shot past Absalom.

Phillips, signed earlier this year from Newport City, completed the scoring with his first goal for TNS in the 77th minute, turning in the rebound after Absalom had initially saved well from Bradley.

Saints return to South Wales for their next league match when they face Penybont on Saturday.

TNS: Roberts, Pask (Baker), McGahey, Bodenham, Redmond (Doforo), Clark, D. Williams (Bradley), Smith, J. Williams (Clarke), Oteh (Phillips), Wilson. Subs not used: Dafydd, Edwards.

