Telford bus drivers ballot for strikes over pay amid fears services could face 'severe disruption'

Bus services in Telford could be interrupted next month, as over a hundred drivers ballot for strikes over pay.

Trade union, Unite, say the drivers have not had a pay rise during the last year and currently earn £13.36 an hour – 11 per cent less than the West Midlands average of £14.93.

A spokesperson for the union said they have had "years of below-inflation pay rises" which has left drivers feeling "shortchanged" by their employer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Many of the Unite members at Arriva Midlands have given years of service to the company, but their only reward has been below-inflation pay increases, which is making them poorer.

“This is completely unacceptable and it’s time they were paid fairly. The drivers have the full support of Unite during this dispute.”

The ballot closes on April 17 - if it is successful, industrial action could take place in early May.

The union says any strike action would have "a serious impact" on all bus services running in the Telford area.

Unite regional officer Stu Davis said: “Strike action will inevitably lead to severe disruption across the local bus network, however this is a dispute entirely of Arriva’s own making.

“The affected drivers have had years of being short changed and say enough is enough - they deserve a decent pay rise.

“Arriva Midlands can avoid strike action but it must come to the table with a fair offer our members can accept.”

A spokesperson for Arriva Midlands said: "We’re aware that Unite plans to ballot its members about industrial action.

“We will continue to work with Unite and try our best to find a resolution."