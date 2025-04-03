Ryan's return is a big boost for The New Saints

Astles was introduced off the bench as a second-half substitute as the JD Cymru Premier champions lost 1-0 at Penybont last weekend.

It was the big central defender’s first appearance for the TNS first team since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a home match against Penybont in December 2023.

Harrison said he was “really pleased for Ryan” after welcoming him back into his matchday squad.

Astles, who joined Saints from Southport ahead of the 2020-21 season, said it was nice to be back after working so hard during his recovery from injury.

“It’s been 15 and a half months, whatever it is, and it’s just nice to be back out there,” said Astles. “It’s been a long time, there’s been a lot of hard work, and hopefully now I’m past it all now and I can look forward and hopefully get more games.”

Astles made his return to action for the reserves last month ahead of being included in the first-team squad last Saturday.

Saints, 11 points clear at the top of the table, have no game this weekend.

They will return to action at home to Bala Town next Friday night, April 11, when they will also be presented with the JD Cymru Premier trophy for a record-extending 17th time.

It will be their final match of the season at their Park Hall ground.

Saints had won 15 matches in a row in all competitions before last weekend’s defeat at Penybont.

It was the first time they had lost a game since losing 3-2 against Celje in Slovenia in their final league phase fixture in the Uefa Conference League on December 19.