The New Saints boss bids to continue momentum

Saints, JD Cymru Premier champions for a record-extending 17th time this season, travel to second-placed Penybont on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Park Hall side head to South Wales 14 points clear at the top of the table, while they also have the JD Welsh Cup final against Connah’s Quay Nomads to look forward to at the start of May.

Asked about how great it is to see the momentum continuing, head coach Harrison said: “It is definitely and we want to keep that going as well.

"We’ve got three league games left - Penybont away, Bala at home and Haverfordwest away, and then a cup final after that, so, yes, really important we keep momentum, really important that we keep the good performances, really important that we keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“We’ve spoke about it a few times haven’t we since we got knocked of the Europa Conference League group stage, we’ve had a lot more contact time with the players.

“The players have had a few reminders about different things, tactically, technically, et cetera, and they’ve been absolutely outstanding for the last 10, 12 weeks.”

Saints extended their winning run last weekend when Adam Wilson’s hat-trick helped them enjoy a convincing 6-0 victory at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

One of Saints' five league defeats this season came the last time they visited Penybont's SDM Glass Stadium.

That was last September when Penybont’s 2-1 victory not only ended an incredible runs of 30 league wins in a row for Saints, but was also a first league defeat for TNS since losing 3-2 at Cardiff Met in February 2023.

