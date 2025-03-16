Saints are champions again and back in a cup final

A Zack Clarke brace along with goals from Danny Redmond, Adrian Cieslewicz and Rory Holden - with all five goals coming in the first half - guided Saints to a comfortable victory over their JD Cymru South opponents in the last four of the competition.

Craig Harrison’s side will now face Connah’s Quay at Newport County’s Rodney Parade ground in the final on May 4.

It will be a repeat of last year’s Welsh Cup final, which Nomads, having progressed to this season’s final by beating Llanelli Town on Saturday, won 2-1.

Yesterday’s semi-final success for Saints completed an exciting few days for the Park Hall side after they clinched a record-extending 17th JD Cymru Premier title on Friday night.

TNS made mathematically certain of retaining their title, with four games still to play this season, after second-placed Penybont were held to a 0-0 draw by Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Saints took the lead in the 16th minute against Cambrian as Redmond swept home a fine left-footed effort to the far corner of the net from just outside the penalty area.

It was the signal for the league champions, who remain on course for a domestic treble, to open up a 4-0 lead inside the first half-hour.

Cieslewicz doubled the advantage with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

He then turned provider when his inviting cross from the right was headed home from close range by Clarke.

Holden made it 4-0 in the 29th minute with another well-placed effort from the edge of the penalty area to the bottom corner of the net.

Saints stretched their lead to 5-0 just before the interval when Redmond set up Clarke to score from six yards, the striker’s second goal of the game.

TNS: Roberts, Cieslewicz (Pask), McGahey, Bodenham, Redmond, Smith, D. Williams (Bradley), Holden (Clark), J. Williams (Phillips), Clarke, Wilson (Oteh).