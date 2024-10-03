TNS excited to make history

Saints face Serie A giants Fiorentina in the Park Hall club’s eagerly-awaited Uefa Conference League opener (8pm).

Five more league-stage fixtures, including three to be played at Shrewsbury Town’s Croud Meadow, will follow this evening’s match in Florence.

Looking ahead to tonight’s big game, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “There’s obviously a few different feelings. There’s an element of excitement and we’re looking forward to it, and then, obviously, we’ve got to make sure we’re very professional leading up to it.

“We’ve got to make sure we take the game like any other game and we do our due diligence, and we’re not going out there just as tourists, going to see a big ground and a big crowd.

“We’re going out there to try first and foremost to put a good performance on – then see what happens from there.

“Obviously, excitement’s the main one because we’re all in football for nights like Thursday. It will be very, very special for everybody involved and well and truly deserved from the players and the staff’s point of view.

“The hard work that’s gone on over the last 18 months, two years, from when I’ve been here, I can’t praise everyone enough, and I’m sure they will all be professional, but I hope they all go and enjoy the fruits of their labour.”

Harrison travelled to Italy for Fiorentina’s recent 2-1 home victory over Lazio in Serie A to study tonight’s opponents.

He said: “Obviously, you can look at as much footage as you want on Wyscout and other platforms, but when you’re out there you feel the atmosphere.

“You see things that the camera doesn’t see. You get to see the warm-up, you get to see body language, you get to see all the behind the scenes stuff.

“And if you can take five per cent of that into our performance, or into our favour, then it was well and truly worthwhile.

“It was a fantastic experience, and one that I’m really looking forward for the players to go and experience.”

Oswestry-based Saints have already played eight European matches this season.