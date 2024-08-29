TNS are just 90 minutes from the European dream

Saints will kick off this evening’s match at Park Hall with a significant 3-0 advantage as they look to secure a place in the group stages of the competition on a huge night for the club.

TNS defender Danny Davies, who was on target along with Dan Williams and Ben Clark at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius last Thursday, insists “the tie’s not done” as Craig Harrison’s team attempt to see the job through after putting themselves in such a strong position at the halfway stage.

Saints are striving to become the first Cymru Premier club to reach the league phase of a European competition.

Looking ahead to this evening’s match in Oswestry, Davies stressed: “We know the tie’s not done and it’s a massive game.”

Davies was delighted with how Saints played in the first leg as they took control of the tie. He said: “Every single man was outstanding and I think in the end we definitely deserved the 3-0 win. I thought that everyone was fantastic.”

Davies grabbed the all-important breakthrough goal early in the second half after FK Panevezys were unable to clear a corner. It brought back memories for the defender of also finding the net for Saints the last time the club faced Lithuanian opposition. That was in 2021 when Saints beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 10-1 on aggregate over two legs in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Davies scored twice in the first leg in Lithuania that time and followed it up by also netting in the Park Hall return.

“I love a goal in Lithuania, so, yes, a 100 per cent record in Lithuania – can we play here every week!,” smiled Davies, speaking after last Thursday’s final whistle in Vilnius. “I’m buzzing with the goal. I scored in the return leg as well after I scored in Lithuania last time, so hopefully I’ll be able to do that again.”

This evening’s match will be the eighth European game Saints have played this season after two-legged ties against FK Decic from Montenegro and Hungarian club Ferencvaros in the Champions League, followed by facing Petrocub from Moldova in the Europa League.

Saints’ scheduled JD Cymru Premier match against Briton Ferry Llansawel was postponed on Bank Holiday Monday, falling as it would have between the club’s two clashes with FK Panevezys.

The next league game for Saints, their second league fixture of the season, will now be against Aberystwyth Town at Park Hall next Tuesday, September 3 (7.45pm).

By that time they will hope to have done enough to ensure that the club’s European adventure for this season has a few more exciting episodes to come in the Uefa Conference League.