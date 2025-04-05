Vintage tractors set to hit Shropshire streets tomorrow - here's where

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The popular event is back for the 26th time - with the classic vehicles heading in procession through Ironbridge, Broseley and Bridgnorth - starting from 10am, Sunday, April 6.

The event will begin and end at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, and the vehicles will travel to Bridgnorth, stopping for lunch in the High Street, which will be closed to traffic for the visit.

Organisers are looking forward to a welcoming reception along the streets - and are hoping to raise funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

It is also not too late for those with vintage tractors who would like to take part.

Entries can be taken on the morning, but they must be before 9am at the start point at Apley Farm Shop.

* The route for the event will start and finish at Apley Farm Shop - TF119EF - and will take participants on the following route.

At 10am turn left out of the farm shop and then left again at the main road

Left for Allscott

Left for Worfield

Left for Stapleford

Past the Apley Farm Shop site and straight over the road on to the private estate

Come off the estate at Norton

Sutton Maddock

Sutton Wood

Coalport

Ironbridge

Cross the river

Broseley

Linley Green

Linley Brook

Smithys'

Haughton

Tasley

Bridgnorth High Street (Road Closed ) for the lunch break. Arriving about 12pm

At 2pm leave Bridgnorth High St

Down New Road

Cross bridge in Low Town

Left at the Bandon Arms.

Left into the Apley Estate

And back to the finish point at Apley Farm Shop.