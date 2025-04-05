Vintage tractors set to hit Shropshire streets tomorrow - here's where
Shropshire's vintage tractor run returns to tomorrow - with a lunchtime stop on Bridgnorth's High Street.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The popular event is back for the 26th time - with the classic vehicles heading in procession through Ironbridge, Broseley and Bridgnorth - starting from 10am, Sunday, April 6.
The event will begin and end at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, and the vehicles will travel to Bridgnorth, stopping for lunch in the High Street, which will be closed to traffic for the visit.
Organisers are looking forward to a welcoming reception along the streets - and are hoping to raise funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance.
It is also not too late for those with vintage tractors who would like to take part.
Entries can be taken on the morning, but they must be before 9am at the start point at Apley Farm Shop.
* The route for the event will start and finish at Apley Farm Shop - TF119EF - and will take participants on the following route.
At 10am turn left out of the farm shop and then left again at the main road
Left for Allscott
Left for Worfield
Left for Stapleford
Past the Apley Farm Shop site and straight over the road on to the private estate
Come off the estate at Norton
Sutton Maddock
Sutton Wood
Coalport
Ironbridge
Cross the river
Broseley
Linley Green
Linley Brook
Smithys'
Haughton
Tasley
Bridgnorth High Street (Road Closed ) for the lunch break. Arriving about 12pm
At 2pm leave Bridgnorth High St
Down New Road
Cross bridge in Low Town
Left at the Bandon Arms.
Left into the Apley Estate
And back to the finish point at Apley Farm Shop.