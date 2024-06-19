The New Saints learn their Champions League path

TNS have been drawn against Montenegrin champions FK Desic in the first qualifying round – to be played next month – with the winners going on play Ferencvaros.

The Hungarian champions reached the group stage as recently as the 2020/21 season, where they played Barcelona, Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv.

There is a quick turnaround between qualifying matches, with Saints’ home game against Desic on July 9/10 and the away one on July 16/17. The Ferencvaros ties would then be on July 23/24 and July 30/31.

If TNS lose, they will play either Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad or Georgia’s Dinamo Batumi in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.