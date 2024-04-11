The New Saints have put cup heartache behind them

TNS have impressively scored 17 goals in their three matches since losing the final 2-1 to the Scottish Championship club.

Their latest victory came under the Park Hall lights on Tuesday night as the runaway JD Cymru Premier champions beat third-placed Bala Town 4-1.

Midfielder Redmond was on target twice in the early stages. Paulo Mendes pulled a goal back for Bala, but Jordan Williams and Declan McManus then scored to complete another good night’s work for Craig Harrison’s side.

The result, a 24th consecutive league win for Saints, extended their lead at the top of the table to 28 points.

Redmond said: “When we played Airdrie, we were very disappointed not to win that, but the lads have got ourselves together and we’ve picked ourselves back up and had some great performances since.”

Reflecting on the latest win over Bala, Redmond added: “Bala played well at times and I think they deserved the goal. Obviously, we’re disappointed to concede it, but I think throughout the game we played professionally and I think we could have scored a few more goals.”

Redmond stylishly converted a cross from Jordan Marshall to give Saints an early lead, before he found the net again with another fine strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Mendes headed home to give Bala hope, but Saints restored their two-goal advantage just before the break through Williams.

McManus completed the scoring with another good finish high into the net midway through the second half.

Pleased to be on target twice for the Saints, Redmond said: “I think it’s three in two now, I’m on a little roll.

“It’s nice to be on the other side, I’m usually assisting them, but it’s nice to score a few goals.

“But as long as we get the three points that’s the main thing.”

