Chris Marriott is up for the cup as holders TNS look to progress

By Nick Elwell

The New Saints turn their attention to chasing progress in the JD Welsh Cup as they host Newtown in the fourth round of the competition tomorrow (2pm).

Chris Marriott: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS2021-057.

Saints extended their lead at the top of the JD Cymru Premier to 13 points with an 8-1 victory at Flint Town United on Tuesday night.

Captain Chris Marriott returned from injury to lead TNS at the Essity Stadium in midweek and he’s now looking forward to this weekend’s cup tie at Park Hall

“It’s good the Welsh Cup, isn’t it?” said defender Marriott. “It’s always been one of my favourites over the years. A really good cup, so we want to win that.”

Cup holders Saints have reached this stage of the competition with victories over Chirk AAA – on penalties following a 1-1 draw – and then Craig Harrison’s side beat Caernarfon Town 2-1 in the last round.

Saints turned on the style once again in their latest league win as they scored four times in each half against Flint.

“We played some good stuff, really good,” added Marriott. “We put them under pressure, played it in good areas, made good decisions in the final third. I thought we were really good.”

Striker Declan McManus helped himself to four goals at Flint to make it six goals in three games since recently returning from injury.

Marriott said: “It’s what strikers want to do, isn’t it? That’s what he wants to do, score goals, and four, you can’t argue with that. He’ll be made up with that.”

Saints have already met Newtown twice in the league this season. The teams played out a goalless draw at Latham Park on the opening day, with Saints winning the return fixture 4-1.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

