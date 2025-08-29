Davies 'buzzing' to back involved at The New Saints

Davies made his first start for the JD Cymru Premier champions for six months in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Colwyn Bay.

Signed by TNS from Connah’s Quay Nomads ahead of the 2021-22 season, he has worked hard to be in a position to slot back into the Park Hall club’s starting XI.

He has spent lots of time working with Phil Davies, the club’s head of medical & sports therapy, and rehabilitation performance coach Gareth Partridge ahead of returning to first-team action.

“I’m buzzing to be fair,” said Davies, when asked how nice it was to be back on the pitch starting a match. "It’s been a long time, it’s been over six months now.

“There’s a lot of work gone on behind the scenes like gym, obviously recovery, rehab, stuff with Phil, stuff with Gaz.

“There’s a lot of hard work gone in to trying to get back on the pitch, so when it eventually comes, yes, I’m really happy, and hopefully I can kick on now.”

Davies and his TNS team-mates head to South Wales next as they get ready to face Barry Town United tomorrow (2.30pm).

Having started their league campaign with a shock 3-0 home defeat against Briton Ferry Llansawel, TNS have since responded well to collect seven points from a possible nine from their last three games.

“I think we’ll still be confident,” added Davies, speaking shortly after the final whistle of Monday’s draw at Colwyn Bay. "We have played well the past few games. We got that reaction and the performances that we need to start to pick up the points.

“It’s just a minor setback today that we’ve not got the three points, but we’ll be looking to take three points at Barry away on Saturday.”

