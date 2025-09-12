Ludlow's Marks & Spencer supermarket site sold off to London investment firm for £7.6m

Construction work is now underway on Ludlow's delayed M&S Food store on Sheet Road, after planning permission was granted in January last year.

Now, the site has been bought by property investment firm Londonmetric Property as part of a £77 milllion deal for five properties across the UK, complete with a long-term lease in place to Marks & Spencer.

In an update to the London Stock Exchange, Londonmetric said it had purchased the 21,000 square feet site for £7.6m, adding that it had been pre-let to M&S on a 15-year lease with five yearly rent reviews, linked to inflation.

Artists impression of an approved Ludlow M&S Food planned for Sheet Road (Planning portal)

The Ludlow site now forms part of the FTSE 100 real estate company's £7 billion portfolio of assets, which brings in contracted rent of over £400 million each year.