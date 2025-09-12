Plan to fell 'dangerous' Telford tree rejected despite neighbours' fear their 'lives would be endangered' if it fell

A Telford homeowner who wanted to chop down a protected lime tree on his property has had his plan rejected by a Government planning inspector.

The homeowner on Bostock Close in Admaston originally asked Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to fell the tree, which is protected in law by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), back in June 2023.

According to the original application, the large lime was "within falling distance" of five homes and an overhead power line.

An inspection, carried out by Morris Arb Ltd, found several cavities in the tree and recommended it for removal or "heavy pollarding" to reduce the weight.

The lime tree sits at the end of Bostock Close and is next to another large tree, a red oak that is also protected by a TPO.

The site in Bostock Close, Admaston. The lime tree is behind a large red oak tree which is also protected by a TPO. Photo: Google

"Both of these trees are enormous and dominate the head of the cul-de-sac of Bostock Close," wrote the applicant.