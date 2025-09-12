The collision happened at Dawley Bank at around 4.42pm.

Police and firefighters were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“Crews made the vehicle safe using small tools.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.