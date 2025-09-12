Craig Harrison ready for 400th game in charge of The New Saints

The head coach’s 399th game at the helm of the Park Hall club was a 3-1 victory at Connah’s Quay Nomads on Wednesday night in the third round of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Now he’s looking forward to tomorrow as Saints, currently second in the JD Cymru Premier table, three points behind leaders Caernarfon Town, return to league action on what will be a special day for Harrison.

“It’s a really proud achievement for myself,” said Harrison, who is in his second spell in charge of TNS. "It’s something that all the way back, December 2011, I remember coming to the club when my wife was pregnant with my little girl, who’s 13 now, so the club plays a huge part in myself and my family’s life.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and it is a pleasure - and I hope I can do another 400.”

Initially appointed TNS manager in December 2011, his successful first spell in charge ended in May 2017 when he left to become Hartlepool United manager.

Harrison returned to Park Hall as head coach in August 2022 and has since guided the club to another collection of trophies, as well as leading TNS to the league phase of the Uefa Conference League last season.

Saints followed up last weekend’s 5-0 league win over Haverfordwest County with another victory in midweek as they continued their defence of the Nathaniel MG Cup by beating Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Isaac Jefferies, making his first start for TNS on loan from Cardiff City, scored twice in as many minutes towards the end of the first half. A deflected effort from Ben Clark extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second half.

Rhys Hughes then lifted a penalty over the crossbar for the home side before Nomads grabbed a late consolation with a stoppage-time goal from Harry Franklin.

Jefferies said: “I think we were excellent to be fair. We totally dominated in possession and out of possession. We didn’t give them a chance to get into the game to be honest.

"Straight from the start, we were on to them and I think we took our chances well and played them off the park.”

