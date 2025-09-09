The New Saints v Connah's Quay preview: TNS hoping for cup progress

Cardiff City forward Jefferies joined Saints on loan last week and made his debut as a substitute after an hour of Saturday’s 5-0 home win over Haverfordwest County in the JD Cymru Premier.

That result lifted Saints up to second place in the table with a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening six league games this season.

Jefferies, 20, made his first team debut for Cardiff against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last August.

Seargeant said: “He looked bright, he looked lively, especially when teams tire he’s going to be effective, and we’re really looking forward to working with him.

“There’s a few different ways we can use him, different sides and stuff, and he’s athletic, can go past people and good in one v one situations, so he’ll definitely give us the kind of dynamic that we might have missed a little bit earlier on in the season.”

Holders Saints started their defence of the Nathaniel MG Cup - the Welsh League Cup - with a 7-1 victory over Airbus UK Broughton at Park Hall early last month.

Tonight’s third round match at the Essity Stadium is their second meeting this season with Connah’s Quay following their recent 3-0 home win against Nomads in the league.