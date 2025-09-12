Shropshire weather warning: Met Office issues 22-hour alert for strong winds of up to 70mph amid storm risk

The weather warning affecting Shropshire will come into force this weekend, as the Met Office warns of "strong and gusty winds" which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers a period between 8pm on Sunday (September 14) and 6pm on Monday (September 15).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales on Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning.

The yellow weather warning for wind will come into effect at 8pm on Sunday, September 14, and remain in place until 6pm on Monday, September 15. Photo: Met Office

They added: "Gusts of 45 to 55mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60 to 70mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.

"Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening."

The forecaster is warning that the windy weather could cause some disruption, with possible delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport.

Short-term loss of power is also possible, and residents are being advised to prepare for power cuts just in case.

If officially designated a storm, it will be called Storm Amy - the first named storm of the 2025/2026 season.

When is a storm named?

In the UK a storm is named when it has the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning.

It's based on the National Severe Weather Warnings service, which weighs up both the impact the weather may have and the likelihood of the impact.

Storms will usually be named on the basis of the impacts from strong winds - but could also be named if heavy rain could lead to flooding or snow could cause widespread disruption.