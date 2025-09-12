Three men in their 20s have been arrested after a series of drugs warrants were conducted at Stafford Park yesterday (Thursday, September 11).

Now West Mercia Police has shared footage of the raids.

Officers shout: “Freeze! Police” as they bash down a door, before a sniffer dog is let off the leash to sniff out the drugs.

A large bag of cannabis is held up by an officer and a pile of what appear to be bank notes are counted out, before the suspects are led away in cuffs and bundled into a police van.

The warrants, carried out as part of Operation Target, led to the arrest of three men in their 20s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Police carried out drugs raids at Stafford Park, Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers recovered a quantity of cannabis, suspected counterfeit cash, and multiple mobile phones from the address, police have said.

As of yesterday evening all three men remained in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s Proactive CID team, said: “This work ensures we take offenders supplying drugs off our streets.

"These drug operations cause real harm to our communities and often rely on the exploitation of young people and the vulnerable.

“Our efforts to bring those responsible to justice continue daily, and I urge anyone with information about this kind of activity to come forward so we can take action.”

Members of the public that notice any suspicious behaviour that might be related to drug dealing are asked to report it online, information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers.