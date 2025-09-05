The New Saints seek an end to successive draws

Saints, who are fifth in the table five games into the season, had to settle for a point from a 0-0 draw at Barry Town United last weekend.

That followed another share of the spoils from a 1-1 scoreline at Colwyn Bay in their previous match.

Reflecting on last Saturday's result against Barry, Harrison said: “It was disappointing from our point of view. It was really tough conditions to be fair to the lads, and to have a clean sheet’s a real positive, but to not score a goal was really disappointing.

“I think the first half was very even. Second half, I thought we dominated the game with possession, territory, but we didn’t score a goal, which is becoming a bit of a tough one that.

“We dominate possession, dominate the ball and have had opportunities and not scoring a goal, so at some point, the lads are working really, really hard in training.

“We’re all doing as much as what we can on the training pitch and hopefully it will click very soon because the lads are putting the effort in, putting the time in on the training pitch, and I’m sure it will click soon a bit better than what it has been.”

Harrison added to his squad earlier this week by signing Cardiff City forward Isaac Jefferies on loan until January.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for Cardiff as a substitute in the Carabao Cup against Southampton last August.

There have also been two departures from Park Hall this week with defender Nathan Doforo and striker Gwion Dafydd both joining JD Cymru North club Denbigh Town.