The New Saints seeking a cutting edge after Barry stalemate

Having played out a 1-1 draw at Colwyn Bay earlier in the week, TNS again had to settle for a point on their JD Cymru Premier travels after being unable to find a way through in South Wales on Saturday.

The result leaves the Park Hall side fourth in the table - three points behind early leaders Caernarfon Town - with a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening five league games this season.

“Disappointed,” was assistant manager Seargeant’s reaction: “Let’s be brutally honest, we’ve got to do more in the final third again.

"We didn’t do enough last week, we had chances against Colwyn Bay, but didn’t finish them last 20 minutes.

“I felt physically we ran around and looked quite strong, had all the possession and all that type of stuff.

“But something’s not clicking at the moment and we’ll work hard to put it right and not be feeling sorry for ourselves.”

Barry had the better opportunities to break the deadlock at Jenner Park, with TNS goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd making some good saves to deny the home side.

The pick of them came in the 18th minute when he produced a fine stop to prevent Robbie Willmott’s powerful effort from finding the top corner of the net.

Barry went close again shortly after as Ryan Kavanagh’s inviting cross was headed wide by Ben Margetson from close range.

Dominic Corness and Rory Holden both had long-range efforts for TNS at the other end, which were comfortably dealt with by Barry goalkeeper George Ratcliffe.

Saints face Haverfordwest County at Park Hall on Saturday (12.30pm).

TNS: Shepperd, Davies, McGahey, Bodenham, Redmond, Holden (Oteh), D. Williams, Corness, Phillips (Brobbel), Wilson (Charles), J. Williams (Cieslewicz). Subs not used: Owen, Astles, Morris.

