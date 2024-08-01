Aston Villa keeper off to Arsenal for WSL season

The 24-year-old made 15 Women’s Super League appearances for Villa last season after joining from Twente in June 2023, helping the side to finish seventh in her debut campaign in England.

Her season was curtailed after undergoing hip surgery in March.

Arsenal had been without a senior deputy to first-choice keeper Manuela Zinsberger after the departure of understudy Sabrina D’Angelo, who left the club in May upon the expiry of her short-term deal.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Van Domselaar said. “If you look at Arsenal – the players, the team, the stadium – it’s a huge club and I’m so excited to be part of this club.

“I want to win trophies and achieve big things and Arsenal is the right place for me to do both. I can’t wait to play at Emirates Stadium in front of all the supporters and show what I can do.”

Van Domselaar represented her country at the finals of the European Championships in 2022 and the World Cup in 2023, and has earned 27 international caps in all.

She previously won three Eredivisie titles at Twente before making the move to England.

Arsenal also have 19-year-old goalkeeper Naomi Williams as part of their first-team squad, though she is yet to make a senior appearance.

“We’re delighted to bring Daphne to the club,” said Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall. “She is a top goalkeeper and already has considerable experience on some of the biggest stages, while we believe she has a great deal of potential for future development, too.

“Daphne will further strengthen our goalkeeper unit alongside Manu and Naomi and will be a strong addition to the team as we prepare for an important new season.”