Inside the newly renovated pub in the quaint Severn Valley village that has just reopened with a new food menu

The hospitality industry has gone through many tumultuous times over the last few decades.

More and more old school boozers are shutting their doors across the country and landlords and managers are moving onto new and perhaps more sustainable ventures.

But there are some people in this ever-changing industry that have stuck around and are continuing to do everything in their power to stay - for the love of the trade.

Among them is pub manager and chef James Greenhalgh, of Bridgnorth, who has been in the hospitality industry for three decades at a number of pubs, hotels and restaurants in the area.

His latest business venture? Reopening The Royal Oak.

The boozer, in Kidderminster Road, Alveley, near Bridgnorth, reopened to the public on March 27 after being shut for renovations for the last two months and James said he is thrilled to say drinks are now flowing in the beloved Alveley pub once again.

James has replaced Stacey Morgan and her team, who had been managing the space for the last nine years and had shaped the pub into a hub for the people of the village.

The award-winning pub was famed for its food offering - particularly its carvery, which was one of the reasons James knew he had to take over the business.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, James said: “I just loved the front of the pub.

“And it's got a lovely back garden, lovely terrace, a lovely conservatory at the back of it.

“It's also got a good 70-seat restaurant as well, and a little bar.”