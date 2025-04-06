New restrictions proposed for Shrewsbury railway station area as work to reduce traffic continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of The Big Town Plan, which seeks to reduce vehicular traffic movements to and through Shrewsbury town centre, highways work around Shrewsbury train station is currently underway.

Highway improvements to the railway gyratory include the introduction of a segregated two-way cycleway on Castle Foregate through the removal of a traffic lane. This would also require the removal of the right turn lane on Cross Street, giving space to create wider footways.

Shropshire Council says the removal of these traffic lanes would help to improve air quality by reducing the levels of air pollution beneath the railway bridges and promote active modes of travel through improved facilities for walking and cycling.

In order to enhance the cycling and walking facilities, the proposals slightly reduce the overall vehicular capacity of the gyratory - resulting in slightly longer journey times, based on the same surveyed level of traffic.

But the local authority says that strategic traffic modelling has been carried out which indicates that once the scheme is complete, there would be a reduction of traffic flows within the gyratory, with traffic generally spread across a number of other alternative routes which would result in a reduction in vehicular delays.

To complement the planned new road layout, changes are required to facilitate the permitted vehicular movements.

Proposals

The proposal to stop vehicles from turning south from Cross Street into Castle Foregate would restrict the volume of traffic moving southbound along Castle Foregate, allowing for the removal of a lane of traffic. As well as widening the footpaths, this would also allow for the introduction of a segregated two-way cycleway.

The section of Chester Street between Smithfield Road and Cross Street is currently one-way in a northerly direction - the proposals make it a two-way street which will allow vehicles heading south from Coton Hill/Chester Street to access the town centre, as access to Castle Foregate will no longer be possible via Cross Street.

The new layout would allow vehicles to enter the railway station forecourt directly from Smithfield Road to avoid using the gyratory system. Vehicles would be prevented from exiting via the southern access to Castle Gates, with an exception made for larger vehicles. Under that system, vehicles would exit the forecourt from the northern access.

The order also seeks to remove existing and redundant box junction orders within the gyratory.

How to get involved

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until April 24, can be viewed at Shrewsbury Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email or write to the addresses above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.