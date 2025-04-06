‘Make better decisions’ - Michael Appleton on correcting Shrewsbury’s scoring woes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge on Saturday, in Appleton’s first game in Shropshire since being named as Gareth Ainsworth’s successor.

His side failing to score means Shrews went five games without netting on home turf - most of which pre-dates Appleton's time at Shrewsbury.

Nonetheless, he is tasked with trying to rectify Shrewsbury’s goal-scoring form, and he says there are three things which are hampering their play in the final third.

He said: "It's one of them where look, there's a little bit of confidence, a little bit of belief, and the reality is - quality is the other one. It is what it is.