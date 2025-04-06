AFC Telford boss 'baffled' by decisions in draw with Spalding United

For the second home game in a row, the Bucks were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty, when Dan Lawlor looked to deny Ola Lawal’s fierce effort with his hands in the first half.

And after the Tulips held on for a point at the SEAH Stadium, the Telford boss did not hold back when discussing referee David Hinton’s performance.

“Some of the decisions that the referee has made out there are baffling really. They’re strange decisions to say the least,” Wilkin fumed. “It’s unfortunate that once again we’ve had a stonewall penalty that hasn’t been awarded to us, but despite that disappointment the lads have continued to show a focus and attention to detail.”

He added: “I’m really at a loss to understand it and I’m trying to make all the excuses for the referee as to why he shouldn’t give that.

“His arms are up and it’s like a goalkeeper making a save really. I just find it baffling that he’s probably one of the only people in the stadium who couldn’t see that that was a penalty.

“At such a crucial stage in the game that would’ve given us the chance to create a buffer and then the whole dynamic of the game changes.

“There was a decision early on where Brandon dropped the ball out of play in the opening five minutes. It’s a definite corner, and goodness knows how he’s deemed that to be a goal-kick.

“This is what we have to contend with, and we just have to move on now.

Against a good, capable side that is well funded we’ve given a decent enough account of ourselves.”