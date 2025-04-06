"Hopefully we can surprise a little bit next year" - Wolves goalscorer gives verdict on team's improvement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The team made it three consecutive top flight wins on Saturday to all but secure their survival following a gruelling relegation battle.

And Larsen says fearless Wolves are ready to finish the season strong before turning their attentions to attacking the 2025/26 campaign - where they hope to emulate the success of Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest.

"We don't want to stop winning games now, we're on a good run," Larsen said.

"We have a few tougher games to play with Man United and City away, but we're not afraid of anyone right now.

"That's the good thing about momentum, I can't see my team slowing down now.

"We want to win, we want to chase the positions above us and we feel we can play where we should play. That's not 17th in the league.

"It has been a tough season and hopefully we can build on the momentum to get a good start for the next one.