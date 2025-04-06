Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Ipswich as four get 8/10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper still needs to be better with his distribution and he put the team under some pressure again.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A scrappy performance from the captain, who got stuck in and led his side to an important win.

Matt Doherty - 6

Doherty made a poorer start to the game, but improved in the second half before coming off. It was certainly not a bad performance.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 8

A colossal performance from Agbadou, who was magnificent in battling Delap. He is a physical beast.