Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Ipswich as four get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the win over Ipswich.
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa - 6
The goalkeeper still needs to be better with his distribution and he put the team under some pressure again.
Nelson Semedo - 7
A scrappy performance from the captain, who got stuck in and led his side to an important win.
Matt Doherty - 6
Doherty made a poorer start to the game, but improved in the second half before coming off. It was certainly not a bad performance.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 8
A colossal performance from Agbadou, who was magnificent in battling Delap. He is a physical beast.