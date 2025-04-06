Shrewsbury Town: Player ratings after 25th league loss of the campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Blackman

Absolute horror show from the Town keeper who gave the ball away for the Cambridge goal. He has been good in a lot of games this season, but that was a poor moment.

Costly: 4

David Wheeler

He got into a couple of good positions but failed to find a man in blue and amber in the box. The move to wing-back has not worked out for him.

Struggled: 4

Morgan Feeney

The Town back three did OK in a game that was completely devoid of quality. They kept Cambridge quiet for the most part.

Tough day: 6

Josh Feeney

He won a lot of headers just like he did against Wycombe the game before. He was occasionally careless in possession but did OK in the big scheme of things.