Plans to demolish historic Wellington pub submitted after developers find it 'unsafe for habitation'

A new planning application that would see the former Lion pub on Whitchurch Road in Wellington demolished and turned into 12 assisted living units has been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

The origins of the pub, which closed down before the coronavirus pandemic, can be traced back to 1841. BuildFifty5 Living Ltd, a project management and construction development company based in Telford, acquired the land for redevelopment back in 2022.

A prior planning application was approved for the pub in September last year, with hopes of retaining much of the existing building and extending it on the ground floor to provide 10 accessible homes.

But the most recent plans reveal that a structural investigation into the property found that "the building was unstable and not safe for habitation".

Now, the developers hope to demolish the majority of the building but retain the existing heritage façade.

The Lion, Wellington. Photo: Google

The latest design and access statement reads: "The new design allows us to exceed the unit numbers, providing more adaptable homes to support the council in their housing obligations to vulnerable residents of Telford & Wrekin.

"The overall footprint and energy efficiency of the building have also been improved."

According to the plans, the new building would consist of 12 independent living units and a staff office.

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2024/0642.