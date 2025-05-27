'The character of the building has been lost' - Plans to replace demolished Telford pub frontage given the go-ahead
Plans to replace the historic frontage of a Telford pub have been given the green light, after it was demolished following a structural investigation by developers.
Work is currently underway to build 11 supported living units on the site of The Lion pub on Whitchurch Road in Wellington.
Originally, developers Tailored Lifestyle Group (TLG), hoped to save the pub's historic façade, which dates back to 1841.
But after what they said was "years of neglect and structural deterioration" the frontage was found to be "unsafe for restoration" and at risk of collapse.
The frontage was demolished in March and the company submitted a retrospective planning application with the tweaked plans the following month.