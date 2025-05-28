IT firm Bespoke Computing gets behind promoted AFC Telford United with new sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The company says the sponsorship deal, which will see prominent pitch-side advertising boards displayed at the Seah Stadium in Wellington, reflects its deep-rooted connection to the local community and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the town.

The Stafford Park company has been based in Telford for over 20 years, and offers a wide variety of support services including infrastructure and telephonic and internet services to cyber security and backup disaster and recovery.

"We’re proud to be an integral part of the local community," said Chris Pallett, managing director of Bespoke Computing.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with such a fantastic local team, and will be looking to further showcase our support on individual match days.

"We’re very much looking forward to developing our partnership with the club throughout the 2025/26 season and cementing our long-term investment into the club."

Earlier this month, the Bucks were promoted to the National League North following a thrilling play-off final win over Southern League rivals Kettering Town.

The club was presented with a ceremonial silver salver by Telford & Wrekin Council in recognition of their promotion.

Aimée Lauder, commercial sales manager at AFC Telford United, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Bespoke Computing Ltd as a new sponsor with AFC Telford United. This fantastic partnership is hugely valuable to the club and we thank the team for their support."