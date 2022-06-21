Former Wellington pub to be transformed into assisted living accommodation

Former Red Lion pub

BuildFifty5 Living Ltd, a project management and construction development company based in Telford, has acquired land on Whitchurch Road, Wellington, for redevelopment.

The former pub, which closed before the pandemic, can be traced back to 1841.

Kieran Danby, co-founder of Buildfifty5 Living, said: “The pub has been derelict and unsightly for too long and it is no longer viable as a public house.

"We are pleased to be starting the pre-construction work imminently and our proposal will retain much of the existing building and extend it on the ground floor to provide accessible homes. We aim to complete the scheme in late 2023.”

While Buildfifty5 Living is relatively new, its roots can be traced back over many years of experience gained delivering schemes across the UK and Europe through its parent company, Buildfifty5 Ltd which is based in Bridgnorth.

Mr Danby added: “We will deliver a supported housing scheme that dares to be different in its setting, design, and delivery. The proposed development will provide a flexible residential opportunity. We target sites that are well located for local services and where other social activities can be provided to allow the residents to integrate with the surrounding community.

The proposed scheme will provide quality supported living accommodation and will provide housing for vulnerable young people and adults, or a mixture of both.

Traditional developers are unable to deliver affordable solutions which has left a gap in supply across a range of service user groups from older people, young people leaving care, those with physical disabilities and those with mental health or learning disability and autism.