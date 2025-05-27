First come, first served: Council-owned lettings company releases housing at four key schemes around Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Properties at The Gower, in St George’s; a former school in Ketley Bank; the Oakengates redevelopment scheme and the former YMCA building in Wellington are being made available on a first come, first served basis.

Nuplace, the lettings company owned by Telford & Wrekin Council, says the homes at each of the sites will be ready to move into this year. They do not include new homes currently being built at Station Quarter.

A spokesperson for Nuplace says each development offers “unique and contemporary living in the heart of communities across Telford and Wrekin".

The sites include The Gower in St George’s where 13 two-bedroom homes will be ready to move into from November this year.

The Gower. Picture: Nuplace/Telford & Wrekin Council

Three of the properties form part of the renovation to the Grade II listed building, which was first built in 1873 as a community hospital.

The former school off Main Road in Ketley Bank has been restored to provide seven one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes within the converted school.

Ketley Bank, Telford. Picture: Nuplace/Telford & Wrekin Council

The development now offers a further 20 one-, two- and three-bedroom new-build homes to the rear of the building, including five bungalows.

Nuplace says those properties will be ready to move into from next month.

Wrekin Hall, the former YMCA in Wellington, now has apartments located within the upper floors of the landmark building at 1 Walker Street.

The Wellington development. Picture: Nuplace/Telford & Wrekin Council

The historic building has been restored to offer commercial space on the ground floor and nine apartments (eight one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartments) on the first and second floors.

Properties will be ready to move into from September.

Ten one- and two-bedroom first-floor apartments are being built above refurbished commercial units off Limes Walk, in Oakengates.

The Limes Walk development in Oakengates. Picture: Nuplace/Telford & Wrekin Council

A part of the town’s massive regeneration project, they are close to the town centre and within walking distance of the town’s train and bus stations.

Properties there will be available to move into from September.

“Through our sensitive and innovative approach we’ve been able to bring these buildings back into use and provide new homes for generations to come,” said a spokesperson for Nuplace.

“We’ll continue to explore every opportunity to deliver similar projects as often renovation is more sustainable than new construction, reducing the need for new materials and minimising waste.

“Across the four new developments and where possible, we’ve also installed solar panels and electric charging points to help offset energy costs and deliver on the council’s commitment to reduce carbon omissions and tackle climate change.

“Due to high demand, we will be allocating properties on a first come, first served basis as long as the applicant meets the required criteria.

“We will contact everyone by telephone on a first come, first served basis until all plots have been reserved.”

Rent prices, floor plans and other details are available on the Nuplace website.